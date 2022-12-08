Plainsight and Connection Launch AI Alliance To Bring Computer Vision To Enterprises Across Industries

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, announced today a strategic partnership with Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider, that paves the way for enterprises across markets to harness the power of accurate, scalable, and repeatable computer vision.

Plainsight_Logo.jpg

Available today via the partnership, Connection offers Plainsight's enterprise-grade vision AI solutions with fully managed services, helping organizations accelerate innovation, solve persistent problems, and grow competitive advantages with greater assurance and speed. Customers benefit from expert guidance, an industry-leading platform, and complete management of their visual data, vision AI workflows, solutions, and shared insights.

As a premier computer vision partner, Plainsight enhances Connection's comprehensive hardware and infrastructure solutions with production-ready, codified, responsible vision AI. Connection will resell Plainsight on Google Cloud via the Google Cloud marketplace. While the partnership is aimed across industries, the initial focus is on Manufacturing and Retail, capturing immediate demand and leveraging Connection's established partner and customer network. This extensive reach through Connection sales channels widens distribution of Plainsight managed solutions and end-to-end platform for centralized processes, standardized pipelines, and actionable insights across enterprise computer vision initiatives.

"Plainsight has demonstrated time and again their ability to derive unmatched value from custom computer vision solutions faster and with more repeatability than any other provider," said Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Connection. "By taking a holistic approach to customer engagement, Plainsight's computer vision experts are able to identify and scale new and innovative computer vision solutions in just a few days or weeks, which is pivotal in helping Connection customers maintain a competitive advantage in their respective, diverse markets."

"It's high time enterprises achieve the revenue gains and cost savings computer vision provides, but while organizations around the world increasingly rely on images and videos for critical functions, most are struggling to manage the data and deploy applications successfully," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight Co-Founder and CEO. "To conquer these challenges and deliver transformational enterprise solutions, Connection is an ideal ally, and together, we're empowering enterprises to successfully navigate through computer vision initiatives and see the untapped value they've been missing."

Underscoring this relationship are respective partnerships with Google Cloud. Plainsight is a trusted ISV partner within the Google Cloud Marketplace, and Connection is a Premier Google Cloud Partner and Google Cloud Marketplace reseller. Plainsight and Connection deliver deeply integrated vision AI solutions enabling customers to leverage Google Cloud infrastructure security, privacy, and scalability with unified procurement and administration.

To learn more about how Plainsight and Connection solve computer vision challenges, decrease time to value and ensure success, please request a call with Plainsight's vision AI experts.

About Plainsight

Plainsight provides the unique combination of AI strategy, a vision AI platform, and deep learning expertise to develop, implement, and oversee transformative computer vision solutions for enterprises. Through the widest breadth of managed services and a vision AI platform for centralized processes and standardized pipelines, Plainsight makes computer vision repeatable and accountable across all enterprise vision AI initiatives. Plainsight solves problems where others have failed and empowers businesses across industries to realize the full potential of their visual data with the lowest barriers to production, fastest value generation, and monitoring for long-term success. For more information, visit plainsight.ai.

The Plainsight name and logo are trademarks of Plainsight Corp. All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names and logos included herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Paul Davenport [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA59586&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plainsight-and-connection-launch-ai-alliance-to-bring-computer-vision-to-enterprises-across-industries-301698192.html

SOURCE Plainsight

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA59586&Transmission_Id=202212080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA59586&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.