Joffre Capital Unable to Proceed to Pre-Closing of Purchase Agreement to Acquire 106,102,467 shares of Playtika Stock Due to Issues with Seller and at the Company

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022

Joffre Co-Founder and Managing Partner James Lu Resigns from Playtika Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joffre Capital ("Joffre" or the "Firm") a global investment firm focused on control positions in leading consumer software, technology and internet businesses, today announced that, due to certain conditions at the Company and with Playtika Holding UK II Limited ("PHUKII"), it is unable at this time to proceed to pre-closing under the announced stock purchase agreement dated June 27 (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire 106,102,467 shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDA: PLTK) ("Playtika or the "Company") from PHUKII.

In addition, James Lu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Joffre, has resigned from the Playtika Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 30. In a letter delivered to the Board on November 30, Mr. Lu outlines objections with the Company as reasons for his resignation, including:

  • Significant deficiencies in the Company's current governance practices;
  • Lack of response to a letter Mr. Lu sent to the Board on July 16, 2022 regarding those practices and actions needed to remedy them;
  • Conflicts of interest driven by the Board being largely controlled by Company management; and
  • Lapses and communications failures as a result of structural issues within the Board.

"As long-term investors who believe deeply in Playtika's business, we are disappointed that we are unable to move forward with our acquisition of Company stock at this time," said Mr. Lu. "We were excited about the opportunity to help Playtika capitalize on its market position and growth prospects. Despite my immediate efforts to work with the Board to address the Company's deficient corporate governance practices, which were outlined in a letter I delivered to the Board on July 16, the Board has failed to act in a sufficiently meaningful manner. After several months of attempting to work with PHUKII, it has become clear that Joffre is not able to proceed to pre-closing outlined in the Purchase Agreement in part due to Playtika management's domination of the Board, which is directly contrary to assurances made by PHUKII prior to signing the Purchase Agreement. Pursuant to the terms in the Purchase Agreement, we will seek to recover our initial payment to PHUKII, which we have requested be returned immediately."

About Joffre Capital

Joffre Capital is a global investment firm focused on control positions in leading consumer software, technology and internet businesses. Led by a team of entrepreneurs and technology executives with cross-regional experience and relationships, Joffre accelerates growth in its portfolio companies by bridging geography gaps and expanding into new products, services and markets. The firm has multiple billion dollars under management and a presence across the US, Europe and Asia.

Media Contacts
ASC Advisors
Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham
[email protected] / [email protected]
1-203-992-1230

favicon.png?sn=NE59878&sd=2022-12-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joffre-capital-unable-to-proceed-to-pre-closing-of-purchase-agreement-to-acquire-106-102-467-shares-of-playtika-stock-due-to-issues-with-seller-and-at-the-company-301698204.html

SOURCE Joffre Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE59878&Transmission_Id=202212080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE59878&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.