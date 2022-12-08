Mean Green, a Generac Company, Opens New Facility in Ohio to Help Meet Consumer Demand

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 8, 2022

Electric, Zero-Emission Machines Drive Growth in the Commercial Electric Mower Market

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mean Green, a leading battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio to meet the growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers. The new facility, located in Butler County, is approximately 10 miles from the company's existing operations in Ross.

Nemesis_Front_Right.jpg

The new 100,000-square-foot facility will focus on manufacturing Mean Green's ride-on and stand-on electric mowers, as well as a comprehensive line of accessories. Production is already underway, with more than 30 jobs added with the new opening and plans to hire more than a dozen additional team members by the end of 2022.

"As consumers focus on the electrification of everything in their lives, the lawn has not been overlooked," said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac. "Mean Green Mowers has led the charge for cleaner, environmentally friendly, commercial-grade mowing solutions since our start in 2009, and we're excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day."

The expansion supports the trend of the lawn and landscape market to focus on heavy-duty, electric-powered equipment. The Hamilton facility will manufacture the full line of Mean Green products, including the new NEMESIS zero-turn mower, which can cut up to five acres on a full charge and offers the power equivalent of a 28 HP gas mower.

In 2020, Mean Green was acquired by Generac, a leading energy technology solutions company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment.

About Mean Green

Mean Green, founded in 2009, designs and manufacturers an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet operation, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers. Mean Green commercial-grade mowers are designed to run continuously for up to 8 hours on a single charge using patented technology and lithium battery power. Mean Green proudly manufactures in the towns of Ross and Hamilton, Ohio and is a Generac Power Systems company.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine and battery powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

MicrosoftTeams_image__69_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG59822&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mean-green-a-generac-company-opens-new-facility-in-ohio-to-help-meet-consumer-demand-301698140.html

SOURCE Mean Green

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG59822&Transmission_Id=202212080801PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG59822&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.