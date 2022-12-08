Rinchem Adopts Video-Based Safety Solution for Mobile Fleet

2022-12-08
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 8, 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem today announced that it has chosen Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, to help strengthen the safety of its operations. Rinchem has begun installing Samsara AI Dash Cams to better protect its drivers and further establish safe driving practices. The company will implement cameras across its 250 asset tractors and trailers located throughout the United States by the end of Q2 2023.

Transporting and storing chemicals requires that Rinchem is a good steward of the hazardous goods it handles every day. Samsara AI Dash Cams enable real-time incident detection, in-cab preventative coaching, coaching workflows, and worker safety scores. These features can help the company enhance safety practices that prevent crashes in addition to exonerating drivers and lowering insurance premiums.

"We're excited to further our commitment to safety by installing these cameras," said Dustin Miles, Rinchem's VP of Global Transportation. "It protects our drivers foremost while ensuring that our customers' valuable commodities travel safely and within the timeframe, we said it would."

Rinchem is dedicated to safely delivering results for our customers in the semi-conductor industry. The company is dedicated to our strategic partnerships and have invested over $200M+ in our partners over the 35 years. Samsara's technology is another solution Rinchem is excited to adopt to help maintain the integrity of the complex supply chain the company manages.

About Rinchem

Rinchem has a network of 27 chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

