Waterdrop CEO Peng Shen Elected as Vice Chairman of Alumni Association of Zhejiang University-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Joint Center

3 minutes ago
BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2022, the Alumni Association of Zhejiang University-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Joint Center held the second member representative conference, which deliberated and approved relevant work reports and charters, and elected new council members, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the alumni association. Peng Shen, Founder and CEO of Waterdrop, was appointed as Vice Chairman of the alumni association.

Born in Linyi, Shandong Province, in 1987, Peng Shen graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics, NEOMA Business School, Tsinghua University, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and obtained a doctoral degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. In 2016, Shen Peng founded Waterdrop and served as the company's founder and CEO. Waterdrop has successfully launched Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop Insurance, and E-Find Patient Platform.

Concurrently, Peng Shen also acts as a member of the Standing Committee of Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce, a deputy director member of Overseas Scholar and Overseas Chinese Distinction Work Committee of Beijing Youth Federation, a member of the 12th Private Enterprise Committee of Beijing Municipal Committee of China National Democratic Construction Association, a visiting professor at Business School of China University of Political Science and Law, a member of the entrepreneurship club of the alumni association of the Central University of Finance and Economics, Vice Chairman of the Alumni Association of Zhejiang University-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Joint Center.

Established in 1937, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University is a public comprehensive research university based in Hong Kong, China. In 2022-2023, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University ranked 65th in the QS World University Rankings and 79th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. The top 25 disciplines of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the world include Business and Economics, Civil Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Construction, Environmental Construction, and Hotel and Tourism Management. Zhejiang University and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University established a partnership in 1996, with in-depth cooperation in discipline construction, cooperative research, and joint cultivation of high-end talents. In 2015, to serve the new development strategy of the two universities, both universities further upgraded the cooperation in the education base into the "Zhejiang University-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Joint Center".

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

