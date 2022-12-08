Diebold Nixdorf Names Ilhami Cantadurucu to Lead Global Retail Business

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Ilhami Cantadurucu has been named executive vice president, Global Retail, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Hermann Wimmer, who joined the company in 2019 and is stepping down from the role for personal reasons.

Cantadurucu previously served the company as head of Global Accounts for the Retail business segment. In his new leadership role, he will be responsible for Diebold Nixdorf's global retail business strategy and operations, including business development, global sales and customer relationship management. Cantadurucu will also serve as a member of the company's senior executive leadership team, reporting to Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer.

Marquez said: "Ilhami's proven leadership in strategic operations, finance, business transformation and integration will advance our efforts to leverage our core expertise and compete effectively as we continue to serve as a trusted partner to our global retail customers. Hermann Wimmer's passion for our company, customers and the retail industry has been evident in his many outstanding achievements, and I speak on behalf of my colleagues when I say he will be missed both personally and professionally."

As a key leader within Diebold Nixdorf for nearly 20 years, Cantadurucu has most recently been responsible for driving the strategies and operations for the company's top global retail accounts. In addition, he has nearly 15 years of leadership experience within the company in various financial and operational roles, including vice president of finance, Global Retail; vice president of finance, EMEA; chief operating officer, Wincor Nixdorf North America; and chief financial officer for Wincor Nixdorf Turkey.

Originally from Turkey, Cantadurucu holds a Master of Industrial Engineering and Management degree from the University of Paderborn in Germany. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in International Economics from the Heriot Watt University in Edinburg.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

