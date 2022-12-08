Motorola kicks off season of giving with the new moto g play

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022

Enter to win the new moto g play and popular 2022 devices during 12 Days of Moto

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola today unveiled the latest addition to its moto g family in North America – the new moto g play. Arriving just in time for the season of giving, the new moto g play packs in premium features at a budget-friendly price, including a smooth, ultra-wide display, AI-powered triple camera system, and a long-lasting battery.

MotorolaMobilityInc_MotorolaUnveils.jpg

And that's not all – Motorola is ramping up the holiday festivities with a chance to win the all-new moto g play during its 12 Days of Moto giveaway, plus early holiday discounts on popular devices.

meet the new moto g play:

  • a faster, flashier display: An ultra-wide 6.5" HD+ display gives you maximum viewing pleasure, and a 20:9 aspect ratio for widescreen movies, shows and games. Now bolstered by a faster 90hz refresh rate, you can enjoy less lag when gaming, watching videos, and scrolling on social media.
  • brilliant shots in a snap: Touting a triple sensor system, the new moto g play delivers sharp, stunning images, including extreme close-ups and beautiful portraits with a blur effect. Enjoy AI-enabled features like Auto Smile capture, Smart Composition and Dual Capture make it easier than ever to shoot like a pro and capture creative content.
  • power that lasts: The 5000mAh battery lasts up to three days on a single charge1, so you never have to miss out when you're out and about. When you are running low, the 10W rapid charger gives you hours of battery life in just minutes of charging.
  • content delivered with convenience: The new moto g play offers 32GB of built-in storage, expandable by up to 512GB with a microSD card2, meaning you can carry your content wherever you go. With 3GB of memory, the device recognizes every touch without lag.
enter to win the new moto g play during 12 Days of Moto

Today only, consumers in the U.S. and Canada can enter to win the new moto g play as part of the 12 Days of Moto giveaway on Instagram (@motorolaUS; @motorolaca). Stay tuned for more giveaways as 12 Days of Moto continues through December 16, featuring highlights from our 2022 lineup like the all-new motorola edge and our most popular moto g devices.

Whether you're shopping for friends and family, or in the market for a new phone yourself, Motorola has a device for everyone this holiday season, including gifts for the eco-conscious, the traveler, the gamer, and more. For great savings on the phones topping everyone's wish list, visit motorola.com or motorola.ca.

moto g play availability

In the United States, the new moto g play will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com starting January 12 (MSRP: $169.99), with subsequent availability at Metro by T-Mobile, Dish, Xfinity Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Optimum Mobile.

In Canada, the new moto g play will be available starting January 12, 2023 atMotorola.ca and through select carriers and national retail locations.

About Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Legal Disclaimers

1. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.
2 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

CONTACT: Stephanie Stiltz, [email protected]

Motorola_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG58007&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorola-kicks-off-season-of-giving-with-the-new-moto-g-play-301696411.html

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG58007&Transmission_Id=202212080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG58007&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.