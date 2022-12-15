Bahnson%2C+Inc. and its subsidiaries, Bahnson+Environmental+Specialties, Bahnson+Mechanical+Systems, and Bahnson+Mechanical+Specialties, are proud to announce a $1,500 contribution to national nonprofit Wreaths+Across+America (WAA) to support its mission to "Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach your children the value of freedom.”

Through this donation, Bahnson Inc., and its subsidiaries have committed to help WAA reach its goal of placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on headstones of our nation’s heroes at the following participating locations: Raleigh National Cemetery in Raleigh, NC, and Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC.

The companies are also encouraging their employees to volunteer, get involved, and honor the sacrifice of our veterans and their families both in their local communities and throughout the country.

“We’re honored to be part of the national Wreaths Across America day and to be able to volunteer and participate in the local events,” said Andy Backus, Chief Executive Officer of Bahnson, Inc. “We have a lot of veterans throughout our business and the mission of Wreaths Across America resonates with so many of us.”

“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of Bahnson, Inc. ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”

Click+here to find a local participating cemetery near you. To volunteer or support go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, find the locations page and type in your town and/or state.

About Bahnson, Inc.

Bahnson, Inc. is one of the largest specialty engineering, fabrication, and mechanical contractors in the United States. Through our business units, Bahnson Mechanical Systems, Bahnson Environmental Specialties, and Bahnson Mechanical Specialties Contractors, Bahnson brings a unique blend of optimum quality and advanced expertise, safety performance, financial stability, leading-edge technologies, and extensive experience with extremely complex projects. Bahnson is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005035/en/