Bahnson, Inc. and its Subsidiaries Sponsor Veterans' Wreaths and Encourage Employees to Volunteer with Wreaths Across America

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bahnson%2C+Inc. and its subsidiaries, Bahnson+Environmental+Specialties, Bahnson+Mechanical+Systems, and Bahnson+Mechanical+Specialties, are proud to announce a $1,500 contribution to national nonprofit Wreaths+Across+America (WAA) to support its mission to "Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach your children the value of freedom.”

Through this donation, Bahnson Inc., and its subsidiaries have committed to help WAA reach its goal of placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on headstones of our nation’s heroes at the following participating locations: Raleigh National Cemetery in Raleigh, NC, and Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC.

The companies are also encouraging their employees to volunteer, get involved, and honor the sacrifice of our veterans and their families both in their local communities and throughout the country.

“We’re honored to be part of the national Wreaths Across America day and to be able to volunteer and participate in the local events,” said Andy Backus, Chief Executive Officer of Bahnson, Inc. “We have a lot of veterans throughout our business and the mission of Wreaths Across America resonates with so many of us.”

“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of Bahnson, Inc. ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”

Click+here to find a local participating cemetery near you. To volunteer or support go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, find the locations page and type in your town and/or state.

About Bahnson, Inc.
Bahnson, Inc. is one of the largest specialty engineering, fabrication, and mechanical contractors in the United States. Through our business units, Bahnson Mechanical Systems, Bahnson Environmental Specialties, and Bahnson Mechanical Specialties Contractors, Bahnson brings a unique blend of optimum quality and advanced expertise, safety performance, financial stability, leading-edge technologies, and extensive experience with extremely complex projects. Bahnson is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services.

About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221208005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005035/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.