Maxi-Cosi® Launches Exclusive Collection at Pottery Barn Kids

1 hours ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022

Collection features essential Maxi-Cosi baby gear available for the first time in Pottery Barn Kids' best-selling Wheaton Stripe fabrication

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, has announced the launch of an exclusive Maxi-Cosi Home Collection fashion line in collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids.

The coordinating collection of essential baby gear for the home is designed with Pottery Barn Kids' signature Wheaton Stripe fabrication, a best-selling textile design featuring a classic, neutral, and timeless look with a gray two-tone woven fabric; light gray wood; and a soft-printed stripe pattern. Five fan-favorite Maxi-Cosi Home Collection products will be available on PotteryBarnKids.com in the exclusive Wheaton Stripe style, including:

  • Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 High Chair ($259.99USD) is full of possibilities. With its five recline positions, four meal-tray positions, and nine heights, you can use it as a relaxed infant seat (thanks to the cozy inlay), as a high chair, and as a booster seat with tray. It provides a customized fit, with six modes of use, as your child grows. With the Minla, the possibilities to have your child right there with you at the table are endless.
  • Maxi-Cosi Cassia Swing ($209.99USD) is a stylish and sleek swing with optional automatic motion detection. Cassia automatically activates when it recognizes a baby needs extra comfort, and with 360-degree seat rotation positioning, you can always maintain eye contact with the baby. It comes with two recline positions; two toys for baby to gaze at; easy-to-clean, machine-washable fabrics; and a button-controlled music option to help soothe your child to sleep.
  • Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Rocker ($149.99USD) is a modern, lightweight rocker. No matter what you need to do around the house, rest assured your baby can sit or rock away in peace. Kori comes with two modes of use, rocker or stationary seat, and its smart design lets you tuck it away under the bed or behind the couch for easy storage.
  • Maxi-Cosi Swift Play Yard ($284.99USD) is designed to grow with your child. The three-in-one design combines a newborn bassinet, a toddler sleep space, and a spacious play area, and includes a convertible two-stage mattress for comfy naps and overnights. Mesh sides offer maximum air flow and visibility, and the lightweight design sets up easily and folds into a convenient travel bag.
  • Maxi-Cosi Iora Bassinet ($279.99USD) allows your little one to rest comfortably at home or wherever you travel—all within arm's reach. Rest time starts with the supportive mattress that offers just the right amount of comfort for nighttime sleep or daytime naps. The Iora is designed for versatility with five different height positions and three slide positions to allow for a customized fit by adjusting not only up and down, but also side to side, and features breathable mesh siding that lets the air flow through and gives you a quick glimpse of your child.

"We continuously strive to create products that are not only functional but are also beautiful and fit in seamlessly with any home's decor," said Cathy Carter, President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "This Maxi-Cosi collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids is the perfect fit, as our brands share a similar approach to design. The effortless look of the Wheaton Stripe fabric appeals to many families and continues to deliver the premium quality, look, and feel that families know and love from both Maxi-Cosi and Pottery Barn Kids."

The exclusive collection is designed with parents in mind, offering products that blend in seamlessly and are a natural extension of the home. In addition to the custom Home Collection, more Maxi-Cosi family favorites are available online at PotteryBarnKids.com, including several of Maxi-Cosi's top sellers such as the Maxi-Cosi Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, Maxi-Cosi Tayla Stroller + Coral Travel System, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max Infant Car Seat, and the Maxi-Cosi Zelia 2 Max Infant Travel System.

The complete Maxi-Cosi Collection for Pottery Barn Kids is now available for purchase exclusively online at PotteryBarnKids.com for U.S.-based customers.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bebeconfort, Cosco, and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in facilities located in 22 countries worldwide.

About Pottery Barn Kids

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids' mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family's home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile Group

