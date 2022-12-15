Cabot Corporation Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023

Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced that it has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek. This is the fourth consecutive year that Cabot has made this prestigious list, which recognizes its strong corporate social responsibility performance in the three areas of environment, social and corporate governance (ESG). The awards list was announced on December 7, 2022 and can be viewed on the Newsweek website.

“As we continue to advance in our sustainability journey, we are incredibly honored to yet again be recognized by Newsweek for our ESG efforts,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “At Cabot, sustainability is central to our shared purpose of creating materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future. We embrace sustainability as a strategic imperative – and look to bring the power of innovative chemistry to help solve many of the sustainability challenges facing our world, while also reducing our environmental impact by improving our efficiency and increasing circularity in our operations. I am proud of the entire Cabot team for their hard work and efforts to advance our path forward in building a more sustainable and successful future for our company, customers and communities.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider determined the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 industries using a four-phase evaluation. America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPI) derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“We are honored to be on the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. “Over the years, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to transparency while delivering on our sustainability objectives. We look forward to continuing to be a leader in our industry as we progress in our sustainability journey including our ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Cabot has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2015 and is committed to a broad set of 2025 sustainability goals that align with the company’s material topics. Cabot continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to protect the planet and further the company’s sustainability journey and recently announced its ambition+to+achieve+net+zero+carbon+emissions by 2050.

For more information about Cabot’s sustainability commitment, visit cabotcorp.com%2Fsustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon+black, specialty+carbons, engineered+elastomer+composites, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

