1 hours ago
WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 8, 2022

More than half of the 290 respondents said their organizations were prioritizing intelligent automation investments over the next 12-24 months

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the results of its inaugural SS&C Intelligent Automation (IA) Survey. The survey of 290 financial services and healthcare industry professionals found intelligent automation is essential in supporting operations and data processing.

"In a tough labor market, our clients prioritize operational optimization," said Gautam Moorjani, Head of Product, SS&C Blue Prism. "Intelligent automation can take care of some of the more repetitive, operational tasks, improve process intelligence and help optimize business process management. By adopting intelligent automation, AI and machine learning, firms can free up employees to focus on higher-value work, ultimately leading to more job satisfaction and better results."

Survey respondents identified operations as the key area where intelligent automation implementation was the highest priority (63%). Other functional areas include analytics and data insight, regulatory and compliance needs and customer support.

Other key findings include the following:

  • More than 80% of the respondents believe intelligent automation has the potential to minimize risk and improve compliance in their organizations.
  • 83% of the respondents believe intelligent automation and digital workers empower employees to focus on higher-value tasks and connect more frequently with clients and customers.
  • More than 60% of professionals surveyed believe IA has the potential to accelerate their organization's growth and increase profitability.
  • Slightly more than half of the respondents said their organizations were prioritizing intelligent automation investments over the next 12-24 months.
  • Respondents most frequently named IT budget and costs, followed by IT team bandwidth, as the main impediments to intelligent automation implementation.

Click here to read the full report.

Over 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. Supported by technologies such as Process and Task Mining, AI/ML, and Intelligent Document Processing, the portfolio enables businesses to unify the workforce, transform customer, employee and user journeys and scale enterprise-wide. Learn more about SS&C Blue Prism here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

