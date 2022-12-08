CHIPS AHOY!® IS HERE FOR HAPPY IN 2023 WITH NEW CONFETTI CAKE-FLAVORED COOKIES

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022

Chips Ahoy! to launch new, chewy flavor creation aimed at making everyday a celebration

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot to celebrate in the New Year as Chips Ahoy! is announcing the launch of a new cookie variety: Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. Inspired by the brand's upcoming 60th birthday celebration, Chips Ahoy! is bringing the happy to everyday with its new confetti cake-flavored chewy cookies with colorful rainbow sprinkles. Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies will be available in stores nationwide starting in January – and are sure to make every day feel like a celebration.

"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party!" said Natalie Gadbois, Senior Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy! "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat!"

Chips Ahoy! is always looking for ways to bring fans the happy with delicious flavor creations, and its Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies are no exception. It is the brand's latest cookie creation in the Chips Ahoy! portfolio and can be purchased in family-size packages for a suggested retail price of $4.99 at grocery stores near you.

To learn more about Chips Ahoy! and its latest innovations, follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

