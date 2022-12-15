Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast's smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/

VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the agreement, T-Mobile will provide connectivity for VinFast's electric vehicles in North America and Europe, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9. These vehicles will come with built-in capabilities that power connected services such as remote vehicle services; streaming media and gaming on-the-go; safety features, including live traffic information; Wi-Fi hotspot data on select models, to help passengers stay connected; as well as over the air firmware and software updates.

Additionally, by leveraging T-Mobile’s IoT platform, VinFast will connect and manage the service and maintenance of millions of new electric vehicles worldwide, based on near real-time data, performance monitoring and remote notifications. VinFast is committed to interacting with its customers through its corporate-owned and operated stores, several of which will include parts and service centers that will be set up to manage these needs.

“VinFast's goal is to turn our smart electric vehicles into a platform that connects every aspect of life,” said Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast. “Through our partnership with world-leading partners like T-Mobile, we’re delivering advanced features and functionality designed to make the journey safe, efficient and more enjoyable.”

“Both T-Mobile and VinFast are driven by a customer-first mindset, so it’s inspiring and motivating to support their innovation and the needs of their customers,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Electric vehicles are rapidly evolving from a mere mode of transportation to a companion that offers productivity, entertainment and safety features throughout the journey — and we can't wait to help VinFast customers experience this, no matter where the road takes them.”

Established in 2017, VinFast is known for its cutting-edge manufacturing, advanced technology, and stunning design. VinFast was one of the very first automakers in the world to completely switch from internal combustion vehicles to an all-electric future. The company is also building a strong global foothold with its electric vehicle lineup, including VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9.

VinFast has set up a U.S headquarters in Los Angeles, launched in-person retail stores across California and announced plans to build a factory in North Carolina. In late November, VinFast exported its first batch of VF 8s to the U.S. and will continue to export more to Canada and Europe.

To learn more about VinFast electric vehicles, visit: www.vinfastauto.us

For more information about T-Mobile IoT, visit: www.t-mobile.com%2Fbusiness%2Fsolutions%2Fiot

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region focusing on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: www.vingroup.net%2Fen.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/