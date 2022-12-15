Barclays today announces the appointment of 85 new Managing Directors within the Corporate and Investment Bank, effective 1 January 2023.

Our 2023 class is comprised of individuals who have each consistently helped our clients navigate this year’s unprecedented societal and economic challenges to deliver results. They have also served as exemplary culture carriers for our purpose and mindset, and embody our values of respect, service, integrity, excellence, and stewardship.

Paul Compton, Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank, and President of Barclays Bank PLC, commented: “Each of our new Managing Directors have demonstrated a strong track record of leadership, accountability, and delivery for our clients and our franchise. They today join an extended leadership team for the Corporate and Investment Bank and will play a critical role in helping us deliver on our ambitious growth plans across the global Corporate and Investment Bank.”

Please join us in congratulating the Managing Director class of 2023 on this significant achievement and in wishing them continued success at Barclays.

Nipun Abhat

Victor Alegre

James Armstrong

Andrew Ashman

Edouard Asselin

Pavlos Asseo

Shobhit Bahl

Marcelo Barbosa

Richard Bassingthwaighte

Kerim Batibay

Daanish Bhimjee

Ilya Blanter

Edward Britt

Andrew Brock

Christopher Burke

Julius Carrington

Robin Carthy

Kevin Cheng

Will Chiu

Steven Cohen

Matthew Collison

Jonas Curchack

Yasser Dahab

Purvi Dave

Zoso Davies

Steve Donelle

Ramsey El-Assal

Benjamin Froehlich

Kinjal Gandhi

Vipul Garg

Gokay Gecili

Santiago Godard

Benjamin Gould

Amber Graham-Watson

Richard Gull

John Hagens

Jenni Himberg-Wild

Paul Hogan

Yashodeep Honmane

Steven Hopchick

Ryo Ishiyama

Jared Itkowitz

Jonathan Jackson

Dmitry Kokkhanov

Spencer Kornreich

Gilad Lorch

Jason Macri

Michael Mangold

Jeffrey Mathews

Michael Metallo

Nirav Mody

Bruno Newman

Ben Newmark

Hiral Patel

Kevin Plattenburg

Kelvin Quezada

Young Ran

Kristian Rathbone

Kerri Richardson

Andrea Romano

Harold Roso

Michele Rovai

Paola Sabbione

Stergios Saloustros

Brian Shapiro

Arun Sharma

Omar Sheikh

Jesse Siegelman

Shouvik Som

Stephen Spence

Aurelie Tanguy

Thaddeus Tien

Katie Tomlinson Broder

Dan Travers

Nathaniel True-Daniels

Craig Unterseher

Paul Van Baars

Cedric Veylon

Rahul Vyas

Ryan Woolwright

Bryan Wrapp

Srinivasulu Yanamandra

Qian Yao

Lu Zhang

Jeff Zhao

