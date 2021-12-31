HERTZ NAMES WAYNE DAVIS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

ESTERO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022

ESTERO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced today that veteran marketing and sales executive Wayne Davis will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective January 3, 2023. In this role, Davis will be responsible for leading the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands and shaping the company's marketing strategy to drive effective brand reach and customer engagement. Laura C. Smith, who has led marketing for the last two years, will continue in her role as Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Customer Experience.

Davis joins Hertz with more than 20 years of marketing, sales, and business development experience across multiple industries. For the last four years, he has led the mass premium Café brand for GE Appliances, a Haier Company. Under his leadership, Café has more than tripled in size and is one of the fastest growing brands in the appliance industry.

"I am delighted to have Wayne join our leadership team at this exciting time for Hertz," said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. "Wayne's brand-building experience and expertise in data-driven marketing analytics is a powerful combination, and I am excited about the vision he will bring to Hertz as we transform our business through electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience."

Prior to leading the Café brand, Davis was Senior Brand Director for Haier & Hotpoint at GE Appliances. Mr. Davis was also the commercial leader for GE Appliances' FirstBuild innovation hub, where he led the successful launch of the Opal Nugget Ice Maker.

"Hertz is an iconic brand with unlimited potential," said Davis. "I'm excited to get started with a talented marketing team to bring even more breakthrough ideas to the marketplace and connect Hertz with our consumer, corporate and rideshare customers."

Mr. Davis serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana based in Louisville, Kentucky, Amplify Louisville and Fund for the Arts. In 2018 he was named in Louisville Business First's Forty Under 40 and in 2020 was a member of Leadership Louisville's Bingham Fellows. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Morehouse College and an MBA from Xavier University.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "transform" or similar expressions. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors of Hertz's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2022 and any updates thereto in subsequent filings with the SEC including in Hertz's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date, and Hertz undertakes no obligation to update this information.

favicon.png?sn=NY59306&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-names-wayne-davis-as-chief-marketing-officer-301697645.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

