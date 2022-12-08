Suburban Propane Named Finalist in Three Categories in 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022

Winners to be Recognized on December 8th at Cipriani Wall Street

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has been named a finalist in three categories in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards, which recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in the energy sector.

Suburban_Propane_Logo.jpg

The 2022 finalists, chosen from hundreds of nominees from around the world, were announced on September 22nd by Platts Global, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

Suburban Propane is a finalist in three categories. Through Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform, the company is a finalist in the Corporate Impact Award – Sustained Commitment category, which illuminates the ever-important convergence of profitability and company values needed to lend a helping hand. This award recognizes a voluntary commitment, which significantly motivates employee morale; is of fundamental interest to key stakeholders; and represents an integral element of a company's character. Finalists are high-performing organizations that have positively impacted communities and promoted teamwork to achieve lasting change.

Recognizing our efforts to invest in innovative, low carbon alternatives through our Go Green corporate pillar, Suburban Propane is a finalist in the LNG (liquified natural gas): Energy Transition Award – which honors the best in Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, LNG and Power that are pioneering operating in the LNG value chain and demonstrate innovation, flexibility, efficiency, environmental responsibility, and thoughtful partnerships.

Finally, Michael Stivala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suburban Propane is a finalist in the Chief Executive of the Year – Trailblazer category, which features a CEO who brings transformational change, takes quick and decisive action, and balances confidence with true vision to inspire the next generation.

"We are so incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards for our commitment to giving back to the local communities in which we operate, our focus on innovative solutions for a sustainable-energy future, and for the vision of our CEO to leverage our 95-year legacy in the ongoing energy transition," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We commend all of the finalists for the great work that they have performed this past year and are humbled to be in such great company with responsible and dynamic leaders in the global energy industry."

To view the full list of Awards categories and list of finalists for the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY60252&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-named-finalist-in-three-categories-in-24th-annual-platts-global-energy-awards-301698361.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY60252&Transmission_Id=202212080915PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY60252&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.