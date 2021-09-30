RCI to Host 4Q22 Twitter Spaces Conference Call & Meet Management Event in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) plans to file its 10-K and report financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, December 14. The company plans to hold a related conference call on Twitter Spaces at 4:30 PM ET. Afterward, investors can meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York, Manhattan's No. 1 adult nightclub, at 7:00 PM ET.

Twitter Spaces

Telephone, Webcast & Slides

Meet Management

  • Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs
  • Wednesday, December 14, at 7 PM ET, at Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001
  • RSVP your contact information to [email protected]

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

