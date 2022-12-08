PR Newswire

- Combines industry-leading data analytics, operations management and digital transformation capabilities to drive growth and reduce costs

- Provides options for a broad sourcing strategy

- Builds on established relationship to support a client-aligned, resilient operations strategy and culture

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to collaboratively develop and implement digital transformation initiatives in the insurance, financial services and health care sectors.

As organizations confront the combined forces of a challenging economy and a rapid evolution toward digital-first, real-time product offerings, it has become critical to be able to act fast, make better decisions and deliver more personalized customer experiences. To do that, businesses need to extract and integrate disparate data sets and incorporate the intelligence from that data directly into their workflows and end products.

In response to these rapidly evolving business conditions, the EY–EXL Alliance helps clients take a comprehensive approach to digital transformation that incorporates data analytics and operations management across a variety of sourcing models. This capability is complemented by a performance-focused foundation to effectively monitor, manage and continuously improve operations transformation and execution. This foundation also effectively caters to changing talent and technology needs.

This alliance builds on a series of existing projects that EY US and EXL have completed together over the past three years. It will leverage a cross-functional team of EY US professionals and EXL employees, who have a successful history of collaboration.

EXL provides services and solutions in data analytics, customer experience, finance and accounting, artificial intelligence (AI), digital solutions and business process transformation. EY US has deep industry experience in consulting, transformation, risk and providing high-end technology and operations managed services. By combining the strengths of EY US in business transformation, consulting and complex domain-led functions with EXL's data, analytics and operations management capabilities, clients can transform and optimize their operations and technology.

Madhav Mohan, EY Global Client Serving Partner for EXL, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"I am excited about the possibilities this alliance offers. With the two organizations' combined abilities in technology, operations and transformation, clients can gain access to tailored solutions that address immediate talent, experience and cost objectives, while also effectively unlocking the ability to truly transform a function in the longer term. This alliance focuses on building long-term, trusted relationships with clients."

Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of Analytics, EXL, says:

"Businesses are facing an incredibly challenging environment right now in which they must continuously adapt to new operating models, rapid-fire changes in consumer sentiment and historic economic volatility. Together, EXL and EY US can offer an incredibly unique set of practical, real-world solutions that help clients manage this uncertainty by becoming more agile, data-driven organizations. We are thrilled to expand upon the great work we've already done with EY US to take on even bigger, more complex transformation initiatives."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML"), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-alliance-with-exl-to-support-digital-transformation-initiatives-in-insurance-financial-services-and-health-care-sectors-301697717.html

SOURCE EY