2 hours ago
RANDLEMAN, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022

The donation from Petty and Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades program will help hundreds of students at Randleman High School for years to come

RANDLEMAN, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment and Richard Petty are launching a partnership and providing a significant donation of professional-grade tools to Petty's alma mater, Randleman High School. The donation is taking place on December 8th with the help of Lincoln Electric and Ingersoll Rand. The donation is part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades program which is dedicated to making tool donations to schools to ensure they can expand their trade learning options and show students the valuable option of working in the trades.

The partnership between Northern Tool + Equipment and Petty is fueled by Petty's enthusiasm for the trades, particularly welding. Petty is joining Northern Tool + Equipment's CEO, Suresh Krishna, to present the tools and gift cards to students in automotive and metals classes.

"We started the Tools for the Trades program in 2021 to give instructors the proper tools to effectively teach the trades and ignite excitement and curiosity for the trades in students," Krishna explains. "We work with men and women in the trades every day. We know there is a skilled labor shortage. This program can help address the labor shortage."

"Most people know about my NASCAR career, but welding has been a passion of mine since a young age," said Petty. "Arming myself with a trade served me well in my post-racing days and is still an important part of the work we do at Petty's Garage. Through this partnership, I hope more students will find a passion for the trades."

Together with Petty and Lincoln Electric, Northern Tool and Equipment's Tools for the Trades program will be donating pallets full of tools that will help hundreds of students for years to come in the school's Career and Technical Education programs, including a Lincoln Electric welder, Ingersoll Rand compressor and equipment ranging from hand tools to inverters to air hoses.

For more information, please contact Anna Torrez at [email protected] or (612) 351-8313

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, they have 130 U.S. retail locations and provide a deep selection of more than 110,000 products online. Northern Tool + Equipment's highly trained Parts Service Repair team at many of their locations offers product maintenance and repair and has the professional and industry knowledge to support customers. With a passion for both giving back and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected to Northern Tool through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube, Pinterest

About Lincoln Electric:

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln Electric is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (

NYSE:IR, Financial), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers, and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions.

Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Media Contact: Anna Torrez
Phone Number: (612) 351-8313
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/company-info_tools-for-the-trades

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

