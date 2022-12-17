Northern Trust has appointed Monica Safapour Market President in the Santa Barbara office, where she will lead the team in the delivery of outstanding client service and accelerate the growth of the Northern Trust Wealth Management platform.

Previously, Safapour served as Northern Trust’s West Region Practice Lead for Estate Settlement, where she was responsible for the growth and efficiency estate settlement services for the entire region and oversaw teams in Arizona, California and Texas.

Before joining Northern Trust, Safapour was a Senior Fiduciary Advisory Specialist at Wells Fargo Private Bank. In that role, she was responsible for business development and oversaw the administration of Specialized Wealth Services including estate settlement, real estate asset management, philanthropic services and special needs trusts. Prior to that, Safapour was a practicing estate and tax planning attorney.

In her new role, Safapour will be responsible for leading the Wealth Management business in the Santa Barbara Region and neighboring communities.

“We are excited to have Monica lead our Santa Barbara office and team,” said Michele Havens, President, West Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Monica’s expertise and care are a great combination for continuing to provide excellent service to clients.”

Safapour received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, a J.D. with Distinction from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and an LL.M. in tax from Loyola Law School.

She has published on wealth planning and estate administration and is a frequent presenter on these topics. Safapour has served in leadership roles with the San Francisco and Iranian-American Bar Associations and has worked with Bet Tzedek Legal Services, a nonprofit that supports individuals from low-income areas across Los Angeles County, providing legal advice to seniors and individuals recovering from substance abuse.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $336.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

