AtriCure+Inc. (Nasdaq%3A+ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as the top company in the Small Cap - Public Company category. The award recognizes boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

“This award is an immense testament to the efforts of the people at AtriCure, including our Board of Directors, who understand that DE&I have to be embedded in our culture if we are to do our best work in developing innovative products and therapies that improve patients’ lives,” said Board Chair B. Kristine Johnson.

AtriCure is committed to fostering a workplace that celebrates differences and advances equality. That commitment is reflected in the current makeup of the AtriCure Board, which includes a majority of female and ethnically diverse directors. Ms. Johnson is one of only a few female Board chairs in the medical technology industry.

“AtriCure has worked to achieve great strides in creating an equitable boardroom,” said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. “NACD is proud to honor the company for advancing DE&I in their boardroom and throughout their organization.”

In addition, AtriCure has grown its talent base of women and ethnically diverse professionals, increased recruiting channels for diverse and underrepresented candidates, developed community collaborations for minority STEM applicant pipelines, and has established broad corporate training around DE&I topics. AtriCure has been named to Top Workplaces lists multiple times over the past decade.

“We are incredibly proud of the capable and talented Board and employees who make AtriCure a place where people feel valued. We are committed to upholding an environment where our team members can bring their best selves to their work advancing our patient-first mission,” said Michael H. Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure.

Winners of the NACD DE&I awards were selected from a group of 20 finalists and publicly announced at the 2022 NACD DEI Awards Gala on Dec. 7, 2022, in New York City. For more information on the NACD DE&I initiative, the NACD DE&I Awards, and to learn about past winners, visit NACD+DE%26amp%3BI.

About AtriCure, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter %40AtriCure.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

For more information on NACD’s commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD+Center+for+Inclusive+Governance%26trade%3B and the NACD Diversity%2C+Equity+%26amp%3B+Inclusion+Resource+Center.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005018/en/