New, Versatile One4all® Multi-Store Gift Card Hits the Shelves and Online for Holiday, Providing More Choice

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Gift cards have been the most requested holiday gift for 16 years[1] and now shoppers can add the latest versatile gift card to their shopping carts: the One4all® gift card. The One4all gift card makes finding the perfect gift easy because it offers increased flexibility for shoppers by offering over 100 retailers and restaurants where the card is accepted.

Gifters and self-use buyers will appreciate the simplicity that comes with One4all because it offers a variety of brand choices and zero fees or expiration*. One4all can be swapped for egifts at over 100 brands—or split among multiple brands. Participating merchants on the One4all gift card include GameStop, Ulta Beauty®, Bath & Body Works®, Lowe’s, Outback Steakhouse®, Taco Bell® and more.

“Our research has found that multi-store gift cards meet the needs of a different buyer. Multi-store card gifters love shopping, take pride in showing they care through gifts, and prefer the flexibility of multi-store gift cards. They typically give gift cards to friends and family, and it’s important that a gift card expresses the same level of thoughtfulness as any other gift,” said Talbott Roche, CEO and president, Blackhawk Network. “Our One4all gift card has experienced long-standing success among shoppers in other countries, so we are pleased to create a U.S.-specific card to offer shoppers another new way to shop, play, dine and pay.”

The One4all gift card joins the robust, unique suite of multi-store gift card products available on Giftcards.com, including Giving Good® Cards, Happy Cards®, Choice Cards and Spafinder®. Like its multi-store counterparts, the value of each One4all gift card is variable, ranging from $20 to $500. Cards are available for purchase at Giftcards.com and at select retailers nationwide, including The Fresh Grocer, Kroger, Lowe’s, Meijer and ShopRite.

For more information, visit GiftCards.com%2FOne4all.

One4all gift cards are issued by Pathward™, N.A., member FDIC.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com, part of Blackhawk Network, is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-merchant cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About PathwardTM

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

* The One4All card does not expire and has no fees. Certain terms, conditions, and limitations, are associated with the use of this Card. See the Cardholder Agreement at www.giftcards.com%2Fone4all for more details.
[1] “October Consumer Holiday Survey” is a survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics on behalf of the National Retail Federation between October 3–7, 2022. The sample size included 8,284 respondents.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221208005251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005251/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.