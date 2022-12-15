Gift cards have been the most requested holiday gift for 16 years[1] and now shoppers can add the latest versatile gift card to their shopping carts: the One4all® gift card. The One4all gift card makes finding the perfect gift easy because it offers increased flexibility for shoppers by offering over 100 retailers and restaurants where the card is accepted.

Gifters and self-use buyers will appreciate the simplicity that comes with One4all because it offers a variety of brand choices and zero fees or expiration*. One4all can be swapped for egifts at over 100 brands—or split among multiple brands. Participating merchants on the One4all gift card include GameStop, Ulta Beauty®, Bath & Body Works®, Lowe’s, Outback Steakhouse®, Taco Bell® and more.

“Our research has found that multi-store gift cards meet the needs of a different buyer. Multi-store card gifters love shopping, take pride in showing they care through gifts, and prefer the flexibility of multi-store gift cards. They typically give gift cards to friends and family, and it’s important that a gift card expresses the same level of thoughtfulness as any other gift,” said Talbott Roche, CEO and president, Blackhawk Network. “Our One4all gift card has experienced long-standing success among shoppers in other countries, so we are pleased to create a U.S.-specific card to offer shoppers another new way to shop, play, dine and pay.”

The One4all gift card joins the robust, unique suite of multi-store gift card products available on Giftcards.com, including Giving Good® Cards, Happy Cards®, Choice Cards and Spafinder®. Like its multi-store counterparts, the value of each One4all gift card is variable, ranging from $20 to $500. Cards are available for purchase at Giftcards.com and at select retailers nationwide, including The Fresh Grocer, Kroger, Lowe’s, Meijer and ShopRite.

For more information, visit GiftCards.com/One4all.

One4all gift cards are issued by Pathward™, N.A., member FDIC.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com, part of Blackhawk Network, is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-merchant cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About PathwardTM

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

* The One4All card does not expire and has no fees. Certain terms, conditions, and limitations, are associated with the use of this Card. See the Cardholder Agreement at www.giftcards.com%2Fone4all for more details.

[1] “October Consumer Holiday Survey” is a survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics on behalf of the National Retail Federation between October 3–7, 2022. The sample size included 8,284 respondents.

