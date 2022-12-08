Simmons Bank and City of Stillwater in Advanced Negotiations for $1.5 Million Donation to Support Block 34

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STILLWATER, Okla., Dec. 8, 2022

Initiative designed to revitalize vacant city block into an inclusive and sustainable public space

STILLWATER, Okla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today that it is in advanced negotiations with the City of Stillwater regarding a donation to support Block 34, an initiative designed to revitalize a vacant city block into an inclusive and sustainable public space that reflects the cultural heart and soul of the community. Based on preliminary discussions, the donation is expected to total approximately $1.5 million, subject to the execution of a mutually acceptable definitive agreement.

Simmons_Bank.jpg

"Being a strong business partner and investing in the communities where we live and work is ingrained in our DNA at Simmons Bank," said Kevin Fowler, regional community president for Simmons Bank. "As a company that prides itself on being a community bank, we recognize that the Block 34 project provides an opportunity for continued economic development and transformation in downtown Stillwater, while serving as a gathering spot for the community to enjoy social, cultural and educational events."

At the heart of the goals that the Block 34 Task Force has developed for Block 34, is the creation of a strong sense of place, often described as a "living room," that instills a sense of pride for all citizens, fosters sustainability and connects the cultural dots in the downtown area while providing a link between Main Street and Duck Street. Design plans for Block 34 include an event space that includes a large central lawn, an event pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater and a plaza with landscaping, water feature, public art, benches, bermed lawn seating, space for food trucks and other vendors, shade structures and public restrooms.

If finalized, the donation to the City of Stillwater would follow Simmons Bank's "game changing" support for female student-athletes with a multi-university sponsorship of women's athletics announced in December 2021, whereby Simmons Bank serves as the presenting sponsor of women's athletics at Oklahoma State University. Simmons Bank entered the Stillwater market through its acquisition of Bank SNB in 2017.

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

favicon.png?sn=DA59609&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-bank-and-city-of-stillwater-in-advanced-negotiations-for-1-5-million-donation-to-support-block-34--301698376.html

SOURCE Simmons Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA59609&Transmission_Id=202212081000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA59609&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.