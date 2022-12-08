NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PREMIERES "EMBARK WITH NCL" EPISODE STARRING THE ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN PRIMA

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022

-NCL Takes Viewers to the Land of Fire and Ice for the History-Making Debut of Its Newest Groundbreaking Ship in Reykjavik, Iceland, Followed by a First-Hand Look at Its New Elevated Onboard Experiences-

-Two-Part Episode Premieres Dec. 8, 2022 at 8 P.M. ET at www.ncl.com/embark-series -

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the premiere of its next episode of "EMBARK with NCL," a two-part feature chronicling the milestone launch of its record-breaking ship, Norwegian Prima, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. at www.ncl.com/embark-series and on Facebook.

For the first time ever, NCL is pulling back the curtain and inviting viewers to be part of the most important milestone of any new ship, the christening ceremony and celebration with this first episode, "Christening Norwegian Prima: First in Class." The audience is given a front-row seat to the exclusive event which begins with a preview of the opening ceremony at the HARPA Concert Hall, the epicenter for the Icelandic cultural arts. The evening included performances by the award-winning Icelandic singer-songwriter Briet and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. The festivities continue when Godmother Katy Perry boards Norwegian Prima to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull, marking the start of Norwegian Prima's maiden voyage.

In part two, "Norwegian Prima: Discover Innovation," viewers receive an inside look into brand and industry first experiences debuting aboard the ship, including Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different eateries; the three-level Prima Speedway; two adrenaline-pumping slides, The Drop and Rush; the sustainable Metropolitan Bar; and a three-story transformational theater showcasing "The Price is Right" and the Tony Award®-nominated musical "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."

"With the debut of the Prima Class, we wanted our guests to be amazed from the moment they stepped on board, instantly creating everlasting memories with family and friends," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "And what better way to kick off that very first memory than christening Norwegian Prima in one of the most beautiful and spectacular countries in the world, Iceland. With this EMBARK episode, I'm extremely excited to offer our guests, for the first time, an inside look at this momentous milestone, as well as inspire them to join us for their dream vacation at sea."

Hosted by American television personality and world traveler, Zay Harding, and Lexie Alford (aka Lexie Limitless), the Guinness World Record Holder for the youngest person to travel to every country by the age of 21, viewers will follow them along in this EMBARK episode as they experience everything Norwegian Prima has to offer, as well as discover the natural wonders of the land of fire and ice.

To watch the EMBARK with NCL episode featuring Norwegian Prima, tune in on Dec. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark-series or Facebook. The episode will be available on-demand following the livestream premiere. For more information on EMBARK with NCL, or to watch the complete series, visit www.ncl.com/embark-series.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN PRIMA
Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. Launched in August 2022, Norwegian Prima is the industry's most spacious new cruise ship with the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build. Built in Marghera, Italy by world-renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long (294 meters long), 143,535 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,100 guests at double occupancy. The vessel has 20 decks, featuring nearly 1,600 staterooms, 18 dining venues and 17 bars and lounges. The ship features striking hull artwork created by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta," and was designed by world-class design and architectural teams including Italian designer Piero Lissoni and powerhouse architectural firms Rockwell Group, SMC Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, YSA DESIGN and Miami-based Studio Dado who conceptualized and composed the aesthetic of various restaurants, staterooms and public areas on board. Norwegian Prima offers guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary or premium cruise category, and Brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach, Oceanwalk and the Penrose Atrium. Norwegian Prima also features multiple first-at-sea innovations including a three-story transformational theater-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; its three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry's first sustainable cocktail bar with The Metropolitan Bar.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE
As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to nearly 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian_Prima___Reykjavik__Iceland.jpg

norwegian_cruise_line.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL59197&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegian-cruise-line-premieres-embark-with-ncl-episode-starring-the-all-new-norwegian-prima-301698409.html

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL59197&Transmission_Id=202212081020PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL59197&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.