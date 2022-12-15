Jaitly was previously the Founding CEO of Times Bridge, led Twitter's entry into India and Asia Pacific markets, headed Public Affairs for Google and YouTube in South Asia and was a speechwriter for Google's CEO

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) ( NASDAQ:MGAM ), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, player and social media platform development in India, today announced that accomplished entrepreneur, executive and educator Rishi Jaitly has joined the company as a Chief Strategic Advisor.

Rishi Jaitly is a widely-known visionary with deep experience in the United States and Asia at the intersection of technology and media. Most recently, Jaitly was the co-founder and CEO of Times Bridge, the U.S.'s leading venture capital firm enabling international expansion for the world's best ideas. Its investment portfolio includes Airbnb, Coursera, Headspace, Stack Overflow, Uber and others. Under Jaitly's leadership, Times Bridge operationally oversaw the launch, growth and leadership of its partner companies in India. Prior to launching Times Bridge in 2016, Jaitly was Twitter Inc's Vice President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and the company's first employee in mainland Asia. He led Twitter's entry and establishment in India as Founding Managing Director, and subsequently helped lead the company's expansion into the Philippines, Indonesia and beyond. Earlier in his career, Jaitly was the Head of Public Affairs for Google and YouTube South Asia, a speechwriter and aide to Google CEO Eric Schmidt and a Director of the Knight Foundation in Detroit and College Summit in Washington, D.C.

"India remains a beacon for the world," said Jaitly. "My career, in both the U.S. and abroad, has long been about finding new ways for people to lean into places with new empathy and energy, and so I'm delighted to align with MOGO as an advisor and support its wide mission of unlocking the full esports potential of Indians in a competitive, university context. An India in which young people have more opportunities to lean into the widest range of their sporting identities is a better India, and a stronger world."

Rishi Jaitly

Jaitly is a former Trustee of Princeton University and former Commissioner of Higher Education in New Jersey; he is a current Trustee of the National Humanities Center, Board Director of Virginia Humanities and Village Capital and a Professor and Distinguished Fellow at Virginia Tech. In 2022, he was named one of Rest of World Magazine's "Top 100 Global Tech Changemakers."

"This is a major moment for our company," said Mobile Global Esports CEO David Pross. "Rishi brings extraordinary skills, an unmatched reputation and singular experience to the MOGO team:his unique blend of corporate, financial and academic experiences, combined with proven success in bridging the U.S. and Indian markets, will enhance our growing company. We look forward to the support Rishi will provide our team as we build on our esports exclusivity with over 800 Indian universities."

Jaitly has also devoted much of his career to social entrepreneurship, including co-founding the Michigan Corps (an online service and storytelling platform for Michiganders everywhere), Kiva Detroit and Flint (America's first peer-to-peer microlending initiatives) and the BMe Community (America's largest digital network for black male leaders in their hometowns).

An accomplished public speaker who has spoken at the UN, appeared on CNN and the BBC, and been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Jaitly earned an A.B. in History and a Certificate in American Studies from Princeton University.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram , Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Media Contact: Rich Schineller, 941.780.8100, [email protected]

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730856/Mobile-Global-Esports-Adds-Rishi-Jaitly-as-a-Chief-Strategic-Advisor



