NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s ( CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will present exclusive national audio coverage of the Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA. One of college football’s most legendary rivalries, the game will be broadcast live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 p.m.



John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and sideline reporter Tina Cervasio will bring all the tradition, pageantry, and excitement of the 123rd meeting between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen to listeners nationwide. Jason Horowitz will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Westwood One’s coverage of the game will air on affiliates nationwide and will be streamed live on WestwoodOneSports.com. The broadcast will also be available via TuneIn, SiriusXM, the Varsity Network app, and on Alexa-enabled devices.

For more information on Westwood One Sports programming, contact Rich Burg at [email protected] or (212) 824-2994. Join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook and Instagram at @westwoodonesports and on Twitter at @westwood1sports.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]