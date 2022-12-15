Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company’s continued progress across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability.

“For the second year in a row, the approach we brought to our CSR strategy is guided by our vision to use advanced science to enable technologies that transform the world,” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris. “The goals we set in 2020 for our 2030 commitment are achievable—especially when we consider our progress—but we’ll need to continue to work together as we confront a new set of global challenges and look to the future.”

Entegris’ products and solutions are key enablers in the production of semiconductors and help address a wide range of societal challenges—from the democratization of technology to the development of electric vehicles to help fight climate change to the advancement of AI in modern medicine. Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow demonstrates how Entegris has continued to approach forward-thinking innovation holistically in both its business strategy and operations.

Highlights within the report include:

Innovation:

Aligned 100% of new product development portfolio with at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs).

Leveraged decades of experience in pure materials handling in the semiconductor industry to develop low-temperature Aramus™ storage bags that have enabled the distribution of roughly three billion COVID-19 vaccine doses around the world.

Safety:

Reported a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.51, which is the lowest TRIR in Entegris’ history and represents a 31% decrease from 2020.

In a recent survey, 90% of our colleagues said “Entegris is a safe place to work.”

Personal Development and Inclusion:

Overall, Entegris has invested more than $8 million in its scholarship, internship, and co-op program since 2020.

42% new hires in engineering roles were women and/or individuals from underrepresented groups and 38% of our board of directors is now comprised of diverse members, moving us toward achieving 50% diversity by 2030 for both goals.

Sustainability:

Completed energy and water use audits at the company’s largest manufacturing plants and created detailed plans for conservation projects. These projects have helped contribute to a 15% reduction in energy consumption from the 2020 baseline.

Continued construction in Taiwan on Entegris’ newest global manufacturing facility that aims to conserve 63 million gallons of water annually, a reduction of more than 50% of water use (per Entegris revenue dollar) compared to equivalent operations at other Entegris locations.

Entegris’ CSR strategy is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. More information about SASB metrics can be found at the end of the report.

With the completed acquisition of CMC Materials in 2022, Entegris will evaluate its CSR strategy and 2030 goals holistically to address the economic, environmental, and social impacts of the combined organization and will provide an update on these goals in the second half of 2023.

