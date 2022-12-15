BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Announced as Finalist for Best Banking Service Partner and Banking-as a-Service Platform in 2022 Tearsheet Awards

54 minutes ago
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, was selected as a finalist for the Tearsheet Challenger Awards for Best Banking Service Partner, and the Tearsheet Embedded Awards for Best Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform.

The Tearsheet Embedded and Challenger Awards are the financial industry's top awards program. The Embedded Awards focus on embedded finance and the platformification of financial services, recognizing and celebrating the leading products and brands defining embedded finance. BMTX's unique BaaS platformcan deliver white label, hybrid, embedded, or API enablement and goes beyond just tech to offer full support in the form of Business Process Operations (BPO) functions like bank operations, customer service, compliance and anti-fraud capabilities.

The Challenger Awards recognize and celebrate the companies and professionals forging ahead with new services and products to help customers save, move, and borrow money in the modern era. BMTX's proprietary BaaS platform and interface helps FinTechs and brands launch fully branded financial services products at a fraction of the cost and time it would take them to launch on their own. This leads to attracting new customers, adding new revenue streams, and providing a more personalized experience to customers.

The Tearsheet awards criteria are a demonstration of success over the past 12 months, evidenced by metrics like KPIs and creative assets.

"It is an honor to be included as a finalist among this group of inspirational companies," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "BaaS FinTech capabilities continue to evolve, and BMTX remains at the forefront of innovation as one of the first publicly traded neobanking FinTechs. As a first industry mover in the BaaS space, we continue to allow the betterment of our clients to inform our strategy and product roadmap and look forward to what lies ahead in 2023."

In October, BMTX announced they are partnering with Helix to provide comprehensive embedded banking solutions for consumer brands, combining Helix's embedded finance platform and bank partnerships with BM Technologies' award-winning app development services and program management. The combined solution enables consumer brands to offer differentiated banking solutions that enhance their brand experience without having to build and manage it themselves.

Winners will be announced at the Big Bank Theory virtual conference on December 8th and 9th.

Launched in 2015, BMTX is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms and a pioneer in the BaaS sector, powering FinTechs and brands to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact:

Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations
[email protected]
212-805-3005

