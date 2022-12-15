Black Bird Biotech Secures Distribution Agreement for its MiteXstream Biopesticide

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement for its MiteXstreamTM biopesticide with Green Search, Inc., a Kingston, Ontario-based distributor of unique crop cultivation solutions, with operations in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands and Brazil.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Green Search, an experienced distributor of unique agricultural solutions that has come to quickly share our passion for all that MiteXstreamTM stands for and our vision that has MiteXstreamTM serving as a change agent within the pesticide industry," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "After its in-house testing of MiteXstreamTM, Green Search quickly came onboard, and we believe that their devotion to unconventional Ag solutions is a perfect match for MiteXstreamTM. We also believe that, in addition to its U.S. presence, the international orientation of Green Search will serve us well as we initiate international registration efforts."

About Green Search, Inc.

Green Search, Inc. is passionate about finding unique solutions for solving issues in the crop cultivation industry and the environment. Green Search likes to distinguish itself from other suppliers through its unconventional solutions and drive for change. Green Change is solutions driven and provides consultations based on the disciplines of plant physiology, pathology, and chemistry. Its recommendations are customized to maximum results as it sees its customers as partners.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edges: it is HONEY BEE SAFE and it can be used through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

