SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company" - (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire GoFamer Oy ("GoFamer") of Finland in an all stock transaction.

The Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Live Current will purchase all of the outstanding share capital of GoFamer Oy in an all stock transaction valued at $250,000. As part of the transaction, Jere Virtanen, GoFamer's CEO and founder, will enter into an employment agreement with Live Current on mutually agreeable terms. The final transaction is subject to due diligence by both companies.

About GoFamer

GoFameris a full-service technology company and expert partner in the constantly changing influencer marketing, sponsorship and digital marketing world, also known as the creator economy. GoFamer's platform solves multiple challenges facing creators and digital marketers by providing transparency and reliability to campaigns, aids in advancing online activities and generates reports with only a few clicks.

The acquisition of GoFamer will complement Live Current Media's consumer facing digital platforms, including the popular video streaming platform Kast and augmented reality application Guru, by enabling the Company to offer creators a well rounded and highly unique value proposition in the digital and content marketing space integrated with flexible and intuitive creator monetization tools.

"GoFamer's analytic toolkit nicely complements Live Current Media's wider digital product portfolio," said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila. "Integrating the GoFamer platform into our products' backend system will allow us to harness valuable data that we will be able to offer our corporate and platform partners and Independent Creators. Tapping into powerful analytics and data that GoFamer can provide clients with while leveraging Live Current's recently acquired PowerSpike tools to engage users and provide control to creators will provide a unique feedback-loop within a tightly controlled B2B2C business model that Live Current is developing."

The $104 Billion creator economy market was previously dominated by sponsorships for professional influencers, however, according to CB Insights, the market is currently undergoing a shift towards new monetization methods such as merchandise, virtual tickets, digital gifting and subscriptions. "Independent Creators" with less than one hundred thousand followers, an estimated 83% of worldwide creators and numbering more than 250 million, are looking for a platform to grow and monetize. Live Current Media is focused on providing that home and community for these creators.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is an entertainment publishing and media technology company acquiring and developing a diversified portfolio of Web 3.0 applications and providing engaging digital content to build a global community of Independent Creators. The Company is built on the foundation, and its commitment to its core mission, of "community first." Powered by its diverse collaboration platform, the Company's digital tools allow Independent Creators to curate, stream, and monetize original content while engaging and expanding their fanbases around the world.

