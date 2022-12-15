LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has launched two linear channels on Amazon Freevee - El Rey Network, which delivers a mix of incredible Latinx-inclusive content curated by director Robert Rodriguez and Realmadrid TV, offering matches and more featuring one of the world's most recognized sports team brands. This announcement comes on the heels of Cinedigm, in conjunction with The Nacelle Company, launching the 24/7 OTT pop-culture channel, NacellePop, exclusively on Freevee.

Remarked Cinedigm President & Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka, "Cinedigm's agreement with Amazon Freevee is yet another step in our strategy to expand the audience for Real Madrid's streaming channel. In hearing fans of Real Madrid reverentially speaking about their unwavering passion for the players and its incredible championship pedigree, it's very easy to understand why it's called the most valuable football brand in the world."

Said Cinedigm Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, Jennifer Soltesz, "Now Amazon Freevee viewers will have the opportunity to expand their horizons and recapture their youth with El Rey Network & NacellePop. Both unique, with diverse programming, the launch of these channels allows Freevee to connect with an even broader audience. We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with FreeVee by bringing these new channels to their lineup of top-quality programming."

Amazon Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.

More on El Rey Network

Launched in 2013 as a linear channel, El Rey Network quickly became a home for fans of fearless, action-packed and inclusive programming and was touted as a breakthrough in its voice and directive to increase representation. Curated by iconic director Robert Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the Latinx-inclusive, English-language channel speaks to Rodriguez's vision to create a destination that more fully represents the changing face of America and the most culturally diverse generation in history.

In 2021, Cinedigm relaunched El Rey Network as a free ad-supported streaming service, packed with the best content from the original channel. This includes Rodriguez's thoughtful conversations with creatives like John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino in "The Director's Chair"; "Rebel Without A Crew: The Series," in which filmmakers set out to make their first feature under Rodriguez's guidance; a library of unscripted franchises including "The Chuey Martinez Show"; and feature films that run the genre gamut from grindhouse to cult classic action to horror/sci-fi.

More on Realmadrid TV

Since partnering with Real Madrid, Cinedigm has increased the distribution base of Realmadrid TV, making it more accessible to North American fans. Realmadrid TV features thousands of hours of fan-centric football content including 2-3 matches every week of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments during the 2022-2023 season. In addition, the channel will air classic programming, exclusive club insights, breaking news and more. Over 8,000 hours of content is being made available annually including: Live Press Conferences, Exclusive Interviews, Live Training Sessions, Classic Matches, Magazine Shows, Real Madrid News Programming and Special Features. The service is available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web.

With a loyal and passionate global fanbase, Real Madrid C.F. is one of the most recognized brands in world sport. Real Madrid C.F. is the most successful club in Europe winning the coveted Champions League a record 14 times. Founded in 1902, the club would come to dominate the next century, earning the unprecedented honor of FIFA Club of the 20th Century in 2000. Since then, their fortunes have only increased, and the club has been a highly sought out destination for the best football players on the planet.

More on NacellePop

Launched this past October, NacellePop is a 24/7 continuous linear streaming of carefully curated pop-culture focused documentaries, animated series, classic tv shows that are currently all but impossible to find, and original Nacelle shows as they become available. Some notable titles available on the channel at launch are 5 seasons of A Toy Store Near You, Discontinued, Craig Ferguson presents: Hobo Fabulous, That Guy… Who Was In That Thing, That Gal… Who Was In That Thing, Dons of Disco, Eye of the Beholder: The Art of Dungeons and Dragons, Action Figure Adventure, all 10 seasons of Coming to the Stage, Video Game Box Art, Life After, Painting the Town with Eric Dowdle, Ear Buds, Mentally Al, and more.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

