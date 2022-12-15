ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. ServiceNow was evaluated based on the value stream management (VSM) capabilities embedded throughout its IT Service Management (ITSM) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions. According to the report, “ServiceNow is well-known for its IT Service Management (ITSM) offering that powers many teams’ change management processes and is one of the largest players in the VSM market.”

"As the market for Value Stream Management solutions is evolving, ServiceNow customers are benefiting from the power to modernize software delivery stacks and unlock new value fast, securely, and at scale,” said Anand Ahire, head of DevOps product management at ServiceNow. “Organizations can seamlessly incorporate ServiceNow Value Stream Management solutions into existing governance frameworks to accelerate business value and cost savings while remaining compliant. As we continue to listen and respond to our customers growing needs, we believe Forrester’s recognition underscores our commitment to helping enterprises form new data-driven operating models between centralized IT and decentralized DevOps and SRE teams to accelerate software transformation, all on a single platform for digital business.”

The ranking as a leader comes quickly on the heels of ServiceNow’s recent Tokyo platform release, which saw a wide range of customer-focused innovations across the Now Platform, such as DevOps+Change+Velocity and Strategic+Portfolio+Management%2C designed to unlock more value, cost-savings, and overall efficiency in both DevOps and VSM spaces.

ServiceNow’s approach to Value Stream Management empowers businesses and development teams with end-to-end visibility of all the critical metrics and insights needed to optimize the value streams an enterprise depends upon, reducing+time+to+value+by+up+to+66+percent. This approach is driven by powerful governance and automation that simplifies DevOps practices in enterprise environments at-scale, allowing customers to deliver innovation fast without compromising risk and compliance, while providing key insights that connect software and deployment processes.

The Forrester report cites ServiceNow's “excellent product support, planned enhancements, and a vast partner ecosystem” as additional top-scoring elements of the company’s innovation strategy, with planned enhancements including, "strategic investments in analytics and analysis capabilities."

A complimentary copy of the Forrester report is available here.

