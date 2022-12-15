Smead Capital Management Hosts Second Annual Investor Oasis

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Smead Capital Management announces their second annual Smead Investor Oasis on February 6th, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort. The event promises engaging presentations not only from Smead Capital, but luminaries in business and academics. The warm desert air invites a convivial atmosphere for stimulating ideas on investing, business, and the future of free-market capitalism.

Smead Capital is honored to welcome Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental (Oxy), for a discussion on her management style, including how she addresses challenges that the business may face, what she has learned in her career, how recent events have shaped Oxy and the energy industry, and her outlook on the energy business.

Additionally, Anas Abuzaakouk, President and CEO of BAWAG Group (BG.VI), will be joining us for a fireside chat about current opportunities in European banking, rising interest rates and his unique point of view as an owner-operator.

For lovers of Smead’s podcast, “A Book With Legs,” attendees of the Oasis are in for an auditory revelation when renowned scholar and author, Amity Schlaes joins Cole Smead, CFA for a live recording of the podcast to discuss her latest book, Great Society: A New History, where she makes a convincing case that despite good intentions, the big government of post-World War II failed to resolve any societal issues and instead caused further harm.

Attendance is open to investors of Smead Capital Management. Details and a full agenda can be found here.

See you at the 2023 Smead Investor Oasis!

About Smead Capital Management

At Smead Capital Management, we are stock market investors. Our investors are individuals, advisors, family offices and institutions globally who invest with the firm through its mutual funds, separate accounts and other investment vehicles. We advise investors that fear stock market failure through a low turnover, differentiated value discipline seeking wonderful companies to build wealth. The firm manages $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2022. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smeadcap.com or call (877) 701-2883.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221208005398r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005398/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.