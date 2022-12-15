Amedisys is Named One of the Most Responsible Companies of 2023 by Statista and Newsweek

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BATON ROUGE, La. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys is recognized as one of the most responsible companies in the nation, according to a report by Statista in the latest issue of Newsweek magazine. The recognition is based on key performance indicators derived from the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability report and includes performance in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance.

“At Amedisys, our goal is to be a good corporate citizen and to act responsibly in the way we treat our patients, our employees, our communities and the environment that we all share. We are honored to be recognized by Statista and Newsweek for these efforts,” said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to social responsibility allows us to attract the best staff, provide high-quality services to patients, address climate change and drives our business forward.”

According to Amedisys’ Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the company is committed to:

  • developing a strong system of independent governance to ensure it meets the high standards expected of a leading healthcare company,
  • creating an open and inclusive place to work, with comprehensive benefits, personal and professional development and high clinical standards,
  • ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace free of discrimination,
  • outperforming the industry in quality of patient care in all lines of business,
  • supporting employees and patients through the Amedisys Foundation,
  • quantifying the company’s environmental impact to develop meaningful strategies to help combat climate change and
  • achieving net-zero GHG emissions from its operations no later than 2050.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies of 2023 in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

To learn more about Amedisys and its ESG strategy, please see its Corporate Sustainability Report here.

About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 37 states, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Nick MuscatoKendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc.Amedisys, Inc.
Investor RelationsMedia Relations
615.928.5452225.299.3720
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODcxMTIyOSM1MzA0MTI2IzIwMTA2OTk=
Amedisys-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.