ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the promotion of David Turier, senior vice president and senior partner, to general manager of the agency's Brussels office, effective immediately. Turier succeeds Mette Grolleman who is moving away from agency life at the end of the year.

Turier was the first intern in the Brussels office and officially joined the agency as an account executive in 2008. He made a rapid rise through to his recent appointment as senior partner. Turier currently co-leads the highly successful Public Affairs practice and heads the office's Integrated Communication and Reputation Management/FleishmanHillard Studio practice.

"David has had a successful and impressive career within our agency," said John Saunders, president and CEO of FleishmanHillard. "He is highly respected and regarded by both clients and employees and will work closely with other outstanding leaders in our Brussels office to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of offering. FleishmanHillard is one of the most respected public affairs and communications firms in Europe and will continue to flourish under David's leadership."

"It's an honour and a privilege to be selected for this new opportunity, as well as proof that this is a firm where you can progress and thrive both professionally and personally," said Turier. "I've been so lucky to have incredible mentors along the journey and look forward to working with our extremely strong office leadership team and international colleagues to continue to provide our clients and our network with the highest possible levels of service and expertise."

Turier will be closely supported in his new role by a strong leadership team that represents many years of experience and understanding of the agency's business and the Brussels public affairs market.

About FleishmanHillard
FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

