NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022

Digital Out-of-Home Campaign Aims to Combat Child Hunger, Connect Families With Local Community Meals Programs This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (

NYSE:CCO, Financial) today announced it has teamed again with No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America, to launch a digital out-of-home (DOOH) media campaign that connects kids to free, healthy meals in their local community during the holiday season.

No_Kid_Hungry_Clear_Channel_2022.jpg

While the number of children living with hunger dropped in 2021 post pandemic, recent data show food insecurity is on the rise again in 2022. Today, 1 in 8 kids in America is at risk of hunger. The ongoing collaboration between CCOA and No Kid Hungry will help ensure our nation's children get the meals they need to stay healthy, grow and thrive all year round.

This year's holiday campaign will drive greater awareness of No Kid Hungry's online Free Meals Finder - a food assistance locator and interactive map where families can easily find free meals being served by schools and organizations near them. CCOA will run the campaign across its digital media displays in major markets and airports across the country through year's end.

"Clear Channel Outdoor continues to be instrumental in helping us reach families seeking meals during some of the most critical times of year," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "As 9 million children face hunger in the U.S., the holidays can present even more stress around putting food on the table. This season, as families move about their communities or travel out of town, we're grateful for this elevated visibility for our Free Meals Finder and the increased potential to reach more families."

"Healthy food is one of the most basic needs for our youth, but many families in our communities continue to struggle with getting access to resources to help feed and nurture their children," said Dan Levi, CMO & EVP, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. "By working together with No Kid Hungry, we're using our platform to reach these families and direct them to local community meals programs so they can have a happier, hunger-free holiday for their kids."

To find out how you can support No Kid Hungry's work in ending childhood hunger, visit NoKidHungry.org. If you are in need of food assistance, visit NoKidHungry.org/Help.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 24 countries. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com, and clearchannelinternational.com.

No_Kid_Hungry_Clear_Channel_2022_Billboard.jpg

Clear_Channel_Outdoor_Logo.jpg

