CNO Financial Group Announces its Fourth Annual Corporate Holiday and New Year's Card Winner

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 8, 2022

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group announced today the winner of its fourth annual corporate holiday and New Year's card competition. The winning card features a watercolor snow globe scene from Reed Barton,12, son of Emily Barton, a paralegal for CNO in our Carmel office location.

CNO_Fourth_Annual_Corporate_Holiday.jpg

The winning artwork will be used as the image on CNO's official 2022 corporate holiday card.

"Congratulations to Reed and the 122 children and family members of our associates for their creative and thoughtful artwork," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "We are proud to use Reed's winter scene for our holiday card. Annually this program showcases the talent among our associates' families and celebrates our corporate commitment to giving back to the community."

As the contest winner, Reed received an art kit, a $500 gift card, and $500 from CNO to donate to a charity of his choice: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I love art, being creative, and the opportunity to make people happy with something I created," said sixth-grade winner Reed Barton. "I liked participating, and more importantly, appreciate the ability to choose a charity to give back to. I have never been able to pick who I can help through other charities. It's neat because it's my choice, and that feels a little more special, especially to donate money to during the holiday season."

"The holiday card program is the perfect event to combine the best parts of CNO", said Emily Barton, Reed's mother. "The program highlights CNO's goal to give back to the community and shows how it is invested in its associates and their families. The competition brings out opportunities for happy, cheerful conversations amongst colleagues, leadership, and departments. At a time of the year when everyone is in a bit of a scramble, this program is a happy bright spot where both work and home combine to be fun, creative, and joyful."

During September and October, immediate family members under the age of 18 were invited to submit artwork. Submissions included an array of holiday traditions celebrated by all CNO associates and their families. Associate judges representing most CNO departments chose the finalists.

CNO's corporate holiday card contest began in 2019 providing associates' family members an outlet to get involved with the CNO corporate community during the holiday season while giving back. All contestants received their choice of an art kit or an e-gift card. CNO also donates to the various organizations selected by the winner and runners-up. Beyond the grand prize winner's charity, this year's selections include:

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

CNO_LOGO_CMYK_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE60389&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-announces-its-fourth-annual-corporate-holiday-and-new-years-card-winner-301698604.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE60389&Transmission_Id=202212081213PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE60389&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.