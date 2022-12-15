Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Panhandle+Telephone+Cooperative%2C+Inc. (PTCI) is leveraging Calix+Marketing+Cloud (Marketing Cloud) to create highly effective, targeted marketing campaigns that lead to better experiences for their subscribers. PTCI uses Calix end-to-end platforms—Intelligent+Access+EDGE™, Revenue+EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—as the foundation for its Ultimate WiFi Experience. This enables the broadband service provider (BSP) to harness data and analytics on their network and subscribers from Calix Cloud to better understand the technology preferences of their subscribers in the panhandle of Oklahoma.

Pairing that knowledge with visibility into the subscriber experience from Calix+Support+Cloud, PTCI launched an experience upgrade campaign at the end of 2021. The campaign aimed to ensure subscribers were on the best service plans to accommodate their needs. At first, marketing efforts primarily targeted subscribers on Facebook and email channels. However, PTCI marketers identified that many of their senior subscribers had increased internet usage and were now hitting the ceiling of old service plans. Following these insights, the PTCI marketing team adjusted their campaign outreach to a more subscriber-centric approach. Backed with insights on their senior subscribers’ communication preferences, the PTCI marketing team added outbound calling to their experience upgrade campaign strategy. The campaign’s success in reaching more subscribers to discuss new service plans vastly improved their experiences. In the first two days of adding outbound calling, 57 percent of targeted subscribers upgraded their plans. One month later, the average revenue per user (ARPU) for PTCI target subscribers increased 25 percent.

Regardless of what communications channel subscribers prefer, Marketing Cloud can help BSP marketing teams of all sizes tailor their marketing campaigns to meet their subscribers where they are. To engage with avid gaming subscribers, PTCI used Marketing Cloud to launch a campaign that built excitement and generated attendance for their first Gigaverse eSports Tournament, held in October in Guymon, Oklahoma. The integration between Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp made marketing outreach easy and cost-effective. As a result, the campaign drove tournament participation thanks to an average email open rate of 49 percent—more+than+twice the telecommunications industry average. In the end, PTCI secured the participation of 32 teams against a goal of 10, contributing to a successful tournament that will become an annual community event.

In October, during the company’s annual innovations and customer success conference, Calix+ConneXions+2022, Calix launched Marketing+Cloud+Plus to help BSPs further accelerate subscriber acquisition and growth initiatives. Marketing Cloud Plus, which extends the power of Marketing Cloud, is the industry’s only subscriber engagement solution that enables BSPs to enrich their subscriber experience insights with powerful demographic, psychographic, and geographic data.

“The robust audience segmentation capabilities in Marketing Cloud enabled us to run highly effective marketing campaigns that engaged our unique subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—on their preferred communication channels,” said Elizabeth Brown, marketing manager at PTCI. “We never dreamed an outbound call campaign could be this effective at starting a conversation about service upgrades in 2022. We now better understand our subscribers’ communication preferences. Marketing Cloud helped us find new ways to improve our subscribers’ experiences, leading to increased ARPU. It’s a win-win. We look forward to the continued business success generated by our partnership with Calix. We are excited to see what other opportunities the company’s unwavering marketing innovation, like the recent launch of Marketing Cloud Plus, will bring to PTCI and our mission to create unbeatable subscriber experiences.”

To provide even greater value for subscribers, PTCI recently launched their personalized version of the Calix+Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E®mobile app and two Revenue EDGE managed services—Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® (home network security) and Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® (advanced network controls). By following their experience upgrade plan with new managed services, PTCI continues their focus on exceptional subscriber experiences that grow revenue.

“PTCI proves that Marketing Cloud can assist a BSP in effectively reaching a group of senior subscribers living in the panhandle of Oklahoma whose internet usage recently increased,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Marketing Cloud and Marketing Cloud Plus raise the effectiveness of the marketing campaigns that BSPs of all sizes can create. This enables them to fuel subscriber acquisition strategies in increasingly competitive markets. The PTCI marketing team’s decision to layer in sophisticated marketing insights from Marketing Cloud to support an outbound calling campaign led to incredible upsell opportunities for their business. They also created a highly successful campaign that engaged gamers—a different generation of subscribers with technology and communications channel preferences—to build long-lasting subscriber relationships. We’re excited to continue partnering with PTCI to help them simplify their marketing and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences for years to come.”

