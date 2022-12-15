NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Veru, Inc. (“Veru” or the “Company”) ( VERU) between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company’s interactions with the FDA; (ii) lead its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) and even the submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) without any further studies; and (iii) filings which concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Veru should contact the Firm prior to the February 3, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .