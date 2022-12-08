FREEPORT VILLAGE STATION CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW SKECHERS WAREHOUSE OUTLET

FREEPORT, Maine, Dec. 8, 2022

FREEPORT, Maine, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Freeport Associates announced the grand opening of the new SKECHERS Warehouse Outlet, (8,162 sq. ft.) at Freeport Village Station, Suite 355E, located the Bow Street entrance.

"We are delighted to welcome SKECHERS, a multi-billion dollar global brand, to Freeport Village Station, just in time for the holidays. Our customers will appreciate the quality, value, selection and customer service SKECHERS will deliver in their beautiful new SKECHERS Warehouse Outlet at Freeport Village Station," stated Alfred R. Yebba, of Berenson Freeport Associates, owners of Freeport Village Station.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, stated, "Skechers has the most dynamic, passionate and creative team in the business, and is a testament to the hard work that has made Skechers the industry leader it is today. When I'm traveling, no matter where I land, I know I'll see someone walking in Skechers, and our stores filled with people who love the brand."

Representatives of SKECHERS USA, Inc., were joined by representatives of Visit Freeport at the event. "Skechers' Grand Opening is perfectly-timed for the 29th Annual Sparkle Celebration, https://www.visitfreeport.com/sparkle-celebration, and tonight's first ever Sparkle Stroll," stated Kelly Edwards, Executive Director of Visit Freeport.

Portland Sea Dogs mascot, Slugger, the recipient of two 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame awards, joined in the fun and danced to the beats of renowned drummer/musician Per Hanson, whose performance was arranged by Cadenza, Freeport's premier meeting and music venue, located on Depot Street just behind the new SKECHERS Warehouse Outlet at Freeport Village Station.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (

NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: about.skechers.com.

SKECHERS Outlet joins the exciting mix of global outlet brands at Freeport Village Station, including: L.L. Bean Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, Carter's, Oshkosh B'gosh, Famous Footwear Outlet, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Francesca's, Oakley Vault, Talbots Outlet, Coach Outlet, Lindt Chocolate, sunglass hut, Claire's, AT&T, The Kitchen Store Outlet, and Freeport Market - a local makers market featuring high quality, unique goods from emerging & established makers. For more information, please visit: onefreeportvillagestation.com.

SOURCE BERENSON ASSOCIATES

