Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Luxury Townhome Community on the Hudson River in Beacon, N.Y.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing is now open for sales; model home opening in 2023

BEACON, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, a new community of 93 luxury townhomes situated on the beautiful Hudson River in Dutchess County, New York. Two model homes are currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2023. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 105 Placid Circle, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing offers seven exquisite two-story home designs with open floor plans and up to 2,585 square feet of luxury living space. Features include gourmet kitchens, first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, tech niches, garages, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Homeowners will enjoy stunning waterfront views of the Hudson River, an on-site clubhouse and swimming pool, waterfront walking trails, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient location just minutes from Beacon’s vibrant main street. Home prices start in the low $600,000s.

“Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we are known for,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our home buyers the best home designs in the most desirable locations.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations. Major highways including Route 84, Route 9, and the Taconic State Parkway are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, as well as the Metro North Railroad to New York City.  

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the New York-Metro area include Edge-on-Hudson and Chappaqua Crossing Carriages. Toll Brothers has also opened two new communities on Long Island, Manhasset Crest and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills. For more information on Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing and Toll Brothers communities throughout New York, call 866-329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

ti?nf=ODcxMTI2NCM1MzA0NDkyIzIwODcyODU=
Toll-Brothers.png
Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.