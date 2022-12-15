The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Iris Energy Limited (“Iris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about November 17, 2021, Iris conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximated 8.27 million ordinary shares at $28 per share.

On November 2, 2022, Iris disclosed that “[c]ertain equipment (i.e., Bitcoin miners) owned by [Non-Recourse SPV 2 and Non-Recourse SPV 3] currently produce insufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, and have a current market value well below the principal amount of the relevant loans” and that “[r]estructuring discussions with the lender remain ongoing.”

On this news, Iris’s stock price fell $0.51, or 15%, to close at $2.88 per share on November 2, 2022 – 89.7% less than the original IPO price – thereby injuring investors.

