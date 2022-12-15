Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced the election of Loretta D. Keane to its Board of Trustees effective January 1, 2023. Keane was also appointed Vice Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee effective January 1, 2023. Keane currently serves as the chief financial officer of Arcadia Solutions, LLC, a Boston-based health-care data platform focused on delivering actionable data-driven insights to advance health care and medical research.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Loretta Keane and her extensive experience and leadership skills to Eversource,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “Her strong financial background and technology-focused success in an industry as integral to our daily lives and well-being as health care will provide unique insight as we work to meet the needs of our customers and provide reliable service in a clean energy future.”

Keane’s career spans nearly 40 years in accounting and finance, including the last 26 years serving as the chief financial officer for several software and technology-enabled service companies. She first began her career as a Certified Public Accountant for PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) in their Boston and London offices.

“I am very honored to be invited to join the board of Eversource Energy and to be part of an organization that takes so much pride in being a recognized leader in clean energy and corporate citizenship and is also committed to the New England region and its customers,” said Keane.

Keane earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from Suffolk University and her Master of Science in Taxation from Bentley College. Keane has been active in Financial Executives International, the CFO Leadership Council, and has lectured at Bentley University.

