EQUITY ALERT: Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has commenced a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (: FXLV) (“F45”) issued in or traceable to the Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in support of the July 16, 2021 initial public offering of F45 common stock. The complaint is styled Kenzie Goer v. F45 Training Holdings, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:22-cv-01291 and was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. A copy of the complaint will be available at https://www.barrack.com/newsroom/recent-news.

F45 Training Holdings Inc., a Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness franchisor based in Texas, went public in July 2021, when it sold 18.75 million shares priced at $16 per share, while touting a “Predictable, Asset-Light Model Driving Rapid Growth.” The company reported results and issued guidance that was generally expected by the market for about a year after the IPO.

However, on July 26, 2022, F45 issued a press release in which it drastically reduced its financial guidance; disclosed that would open about 60% fewer exercise studios than promised just two months earlier; said that a $250 million credit line was no longer available to the company; disclosed that the company was letting go of about 110 employees; and announced that the CEO, Adam Gilchrist, had resigned.

The disclosures in the press release sent the price of F45 shares down over 60% on July 27, 2022, and it has continued since that time to trade at less than $4.00 per share.

If you have suffered a loss arising from purchases in F45 stock from July 16, 2021 to the present, you have until February 6, 2023, to file a motion with the Court seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

To discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff and for additional information about your interest in this class action, please contact either Mark Stein or Linda Border, at Barrack, Rodos & Bacine’s toll-free number 877-386-3304. They can also be reached via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

With offices in Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and New York City, NY, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving company misstatements and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in the history of securities litigation in the U.S. The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

ti?nf=ODcxMTI5MiM1MzA0NjAwIzIwMjQ3NTc=
Barrack-Rodos-Bacine.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.