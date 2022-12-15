IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Voting Results from the Election of Directors at Its 2022 Annual General Meeting

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (

TSXV:IB, Financial)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces the details of the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on December 8, 2022, in Denver, CO.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders set the number of directors at four and re-elected to the board of directors by ordinary resolution, Mark A. Smith, Simon Anderson, Geoff Hampson and Mike Jarvis to serve in office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. In addition, the Shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company.

By resolution passed via ballot, the Shareholders also voted to approve the amendment and restatement of the Company's 2018 Stock Option Plan, to comply with recent amendments to the TSX-V Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

22,964,377

86.20%

7,662,595

13.80%

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"
Mark Smith, Chairman of the Board

Contacts:
Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board
Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations
+1 (303) 503-6203
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com
@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #Beryllium #Beralcast

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/730992/IBC-Advanced-Alloys-Reports-Voting-Results-from-the-Election-of-Directors-at-Its-2022-Annual-General-Meeting

