OAKS, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022

SEI Recognized for Efforts in Data and Technology

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) was named a winner at the 2022 CIO Industry Innovation Awards in the "Data and Technology" category. The company was recognized for its ongoing enhancements to its complex data aggregation, reporting, risk management, and portfolio intelligence capabilities delivered to institutional investors.

The CIO Industry Innovation Awards recognize asset owners driving change and enhancing institutional fund performance, as well as asset management service providers driving innovation in institutional investing.

SEI's data and technology services to institutions continue to expand as more larger institutions with investment teams utilize SEI's Enhanced CIO (ECIO) platform for data aggregation and reconciliation resulting in a comprehensive Investment Book of Record (IBOR) and advanced analytics. Clients using SEI's OCIO platform already experience a comprehensive solution combining investment management with the company's robust operational technologies and capabilities around data management and integration.

Paul Klauder, Executive Vice President and Head of SEI's Institutional Group, said:

"A critical component of institutional investing is the increasing dependence on data and the technologies that enable prolific use of that data. This award further validates SEI's commitment to delivering the technology and investment solutions that help clients embrace change and manage uncertainty."

"Whether acting as an OCIO or providing our Enhanced CIO solution to investment teams at large institutional investors, we believe SEI's technologies and services focused on data management and subsequent portfolio intelligence are second to none."

SEI provides institutional investors with operational and investment management services designed to save clients time, improve outcomes, and reduce workflow error. SEI was also one of three asset management finalists in the category of "OCIO." A distinct panel comprised of editorial staff from Chief Investment Officer and chief investment officers from institutional investors determine the award recipients. Winners were announced at the 12th CIO Industry Innovation Awards dinner at Chelsea Piers in New York City on Dec. 6, 2022.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group provides clients with a variety of solutions aligned with their investment implementation preferences. As one of the first and largest providers of outsourced investment management services, SEI's Outsourced CIO (OCIO) platform supports institutional investors who delegate investment management decisions through a flexible implementation model. SEI's Enhanced CIO (ECIO) platform supports internal investment teams through SEI Novus℠, a global portfolio intelligence tool and SEI's comprehensive investment processing, shadow accounting, and data and workflow management offerings. More than 465 institutional clients utilize these integrated solutions worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.seic.com/institutions.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

Kerry Mullen

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4191

+1 917-765-8720

[email protected]

[email protected]

