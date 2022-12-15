Settlement Approved in Pennsylvania American Water Rate Request

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today approved the joint settlement agreement that was filed in Oct. 2022 by all active parties in the case, including the company, PUC Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, Office of Consumer Advocate, Office of Small Business Advocate, large industrial customers and low-income customer advocates. In the filing, each of the involved parties indicated that the settlement and associated rates were fair, just, reasonable and in the public interest.

The terms of the approved settlement agreement include a total annualized revenue increase of $138 million and expanded customer assistance funding. The agreement also includes certain water main extension projects, an accelerated lead service line replacement program to more than double the annual replacement rate and delayed effective dates for acquired systems with rate freezes in place.

When new rates take effect on Jan. 28, 2023, the monthly water bill for the average residential customer will increase by about $9, and the average monthly residential wastewater bill will increase by about $30. Rates for the recently acquired systems of Royersford Borough, Valley Township, Foster Township and City of York are proposed to take effect at later dates in accordance with their respective acquisition agreements.

“We are pleased the PUC has approved this settlement, which reflects carefully negotiated terms that balance the customer’s interest with the much-needed ongoing investments made by the company,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. “We also appreciate the diligence of all parties in the case that supported our company’s robust commitments to additional customer assistance funding and more targeted bill discounts to address affordability as it relates to household income.”

Through its H2O+Help+to+Others+Program%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, the company provides financial assistance to low-income customers who qualify, including emergency grants, bill discounts and water-saving devices and education. To continue addressing affordability, the agreement approved today includes an expanded, three-tiered approach to the company’s current low-income discount program. Under this expanded program, eligible households will receive monthly bill discounts of between 30 and 80 percent for water and wastewater service. Last year, customers received approximately $4.5 million in bill discounts under this program. As part of the agreement, the company will also increase its annual contribution to the H2O Help to Others grant program from $600,000 to $750,000.

“As a company, we believe that the service we provide must be safe, reliable for fire protection, and resilient in the face of floods, droughts, and other weather-related risks,” continued Ladner. “At the same time, it also must be affordable, which is why we are an industry leader in customer assistance programs. We also cannot underestimate the importance of the environmental improvements achieved through our significant wastewater system investments, which improve the quality of our rivers and streams. We continue seeking ways to accomplish all of these simultaneously, and we believe that the agreement approved today does just that.”

Pennsylvania American Water filed its rate request with the PUC on Apr. 29, 2022, seeking to adjust its rates by approximately $173 million for the over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments the company will make through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.

About Pennsylvania American Water
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221208006010r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006010/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.