Small Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Investor Symposium

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) ( DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce that George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will participate in an industry panel and host one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual Canaccord Genuity Symposium on New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health.

The panel ‘Opportunities and challenges in changing the status quo on mental health therapeutics’ will take place virtually at 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 4:00 p.m. (GMT) on December 13, 2022.

To register or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or [email protected].

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”). The Company is advancing a clinical program of intravenous SPL026 with supportive therapy for the treatment of MDD, which was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”). In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.
George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (646) 751-4363

Investor Relations Contacts:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (646) 889-1200

Media Relations Contacts:
Jaber Mohamed
MHP Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)7720 326 847

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

