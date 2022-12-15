The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a 4% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.53 per common share, to be paid January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2022. This increase results in a new indicated annual cash dividend of $2.12 per share in 2023 and represents Ecolab’s 31st consecutive annual dividend rate increase.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 86 consecutive years.

Commenting on the increase, Christophe Beck, Ecolab’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “The increased cash dividend reflects Ecolab’s strong financial position, cash flow and business momentum in 2022 and supports our objective of returning to historical dividend payout ratio levels. We remain confident in our long-term outlook and robust growth opportunities. Our value proposition – helping customers deliver the best outcomes at the lowest total cost by reducing water, waste and energy usage – is more essential than ever.”

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

