Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today announced that Jeremiah Ashukian will become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Krispy Kreme, Inc. effective January 9, 2023. Mr. Ashukian will succeed Josh Charlesworth who has served as Chief Financial Officer since April 2017. Mr. Charlesworth will continue in his role as Global President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ashukian brings 20 years of global executive finance experience from Mars, Inc., most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Mars Wrigley North America.

President and CEO Mike Tattersfield stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Jeremiah to the Krispy Kreme family. We are confident that his strong financial background and deep global experience in the consumer sector will help drive our strategic plans and deliver long-term value for shareholders. I also want to thank Josh for his many invaluable contributions as CFO over the past 5 years. Our organization will continue to benefit from Josh’s leadership and insights in his Global President and COO roles and I look forward to continuing to advance our strategy together.”

Mr. Ashukian commented, “I am thrilled to be joining one of the most iconic and loved sweet treat brands at such an exciting time in its history. Krispy Kreme continues to have multiple attractive avenues to drive high growth and value creation, and I am excited to partner with this incredible management team to help pilot this strategy as we move forward.”

Throughout Mr. Ashukian’s career as a finance executive, he has held various CFO roles in North America and Latin America at Mars, Inc. Mr. Ashukian has held several finance positions earlier in his career including finance director, demand planning, manufacturing finance and business planning as well as oversight to logistics and supply chain. He also has experience leading M&A efforts, including Mars’ acquisition of KIND. Ashukian holds a BA in Mathematics from Wilfrid Laurier University as well as a CMA certification and his CPA license.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 11,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

